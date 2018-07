Scorpion TV Sells Docs Across Southern Europe

U.K.-based distributor Scorpion TV secured several sales in Southern Europe. AMC Networks in Spain signed a package deal that includes natural history documentaries such as The Great Wild Indoors, Spinner Dolphins, and Alamto: A Reptile Wonderland. French broadcaster TF1 licensed documentaries such as Diana: In Her Own Words and Flying Rainbow. Other sales in the region include RTVE’s purchase of It’s A Match and AB Groupe’s acquisition of Hello World (pictured).