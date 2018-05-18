‘The Cool Kids’ At Twentieth Century Fox

Twentieth Century Fox TV Distribution is distributing the half-hour comedy Single Parents (pictured). A group of dysfunctional single parents learn to rely on each other as they raise their kids. Legal drama Proven Innocent takes place at a law firm that specializes in wrongful convictions. The Passage is a thriller about a secret government facility experimenting with a virus with could cause harm or do good. Other comedies distributed by TCFTVD include Rel, The Cool Kids, and Last Man Standing.