SPT Gets ‘Schooled’

From Sony Pictures Television (SPT) comes Schooled (pictured), a spinoff of The Goldbergs. Set in the 1990s, the series follows the eccentric teachers of William Penn Academy who have crazy lives while trying to serve as role models to their students. Created by Adam Goldberg and Marc Firek, the spinoff stars Tim Meadows, Bryan Callen, and AJ Michalka.