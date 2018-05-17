DISCORE Explores Impact Of African Music On TV/Film

DISCOP in partnership with ONGEA! Africa will launch DISCORE on May 30, 2018, as part of the upcoming DISCOP Abidjan, which takes place from May 28-30. DISCORE will offer attendees the chance to learn about music production and supervision for content, licensing, and other related topics. Notable panel highlight is “The Growing Global Recognition of African Music and its Impact on Film, Television, Gaming, and Advertising.” The day will also feature the workshop “How to Pitch your Content to Music Supervisors,” and end with the networking opportunity Synch Connect.