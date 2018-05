GRB Sells ‘Tech Toys 360’ In Italy

GRB Entertainment secured several international sales for its technology and science programming. In Italy, Alpha59 acquired two seasons of Tech Toys 360, which features a variety of vehicles, gadgets, and gear. Game One obtained lifestyle series Super Fan Builds for France and its French-speaking territories. Poland’s WP1 picked up Tech Toys 360 and How Stuff Works, the Discovery Channel program that shows how to turn fundamental elements into consumer products.