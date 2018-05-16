Global Agency’s ‘The Legend’ Heads To Brazil

Global Agency announced that its talent show The Legend will premiere in Brazil on Band TV in August. The Legend features contestants who have three chances to prove to the audience and the jury that they have what it takes to be a musical icon. The Brazilian adaptation will be produced by Band TV’s in-house production arm. Global Agency’s founder and CEO, Izzet Pinto, remarked, “We are extremely enthusiastic to announce the premiere date of The Legend on Band TV. We believe they are the perfect partner for the territory.”