CBS 2018 Upfronts Update

CBS announced the new series for its fall 2018-2019 season. FBI is a fast-paced drama that revolves around the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Damon Wayans Jr. stars in comedy Happy Together, which follows a young married couple that is upended by a young pop star. Reboots of Magnum P.I. and Murphy Brown are on the fall schedule, as well as comedies God Friended Me and The Neighborhood. Midseason titles include dramas The Code and The Red Line, and comedy Fam.