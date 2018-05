Acorn TV To Co-Produce ‘Finding Joy’

Acorn Media Enterprises (AME) partnered with RTÉ and Treasure Entertainment as the North American co-producer of Finding Joy. The six-party comedy series stars its creator and writer, Amy Huberman, as a single woman named Joy who continues to look for happiness in all the wrong places. Acorn Media secured all rights for North America, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Finding Joy will premiere in North America as an Acorn TV original on Acorn TV in fall/winter 2018.