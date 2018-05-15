TMG Acquires ‘355’

Tele München Group (TMG) secured the rights to 355 for Germany. The thriller features an ensemble cast led by Jessica Chastain and includes Lupita Nyong’o, Penélope Cruz, Marion Cotillard, and Fan Bingbing. The film follows a group of women who unite to prevent a corrupt global organization from staging world chaos. Universal secured the rights for the United States. Herbert L. Kloiber, managing director of TMG, commented, “The time has come for an all-female agent thriller and this great ensemble of actresses needs no introduction.”