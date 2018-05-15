History Presents ‘RFK: The Kennedy Family Remembers’ In June

History premieres its new documentary RFK: The Kennedy Family Remembers on June 4, 2018. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy’s death, the one-hour documentary presents rare archival footage alongside exclusive emotional interviews with the Kennedy children. Additionally, Kennedy historians and experts offer their perspectives on key moments in Kennedy’s life. A+E Originals produced RFK for History. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights to the documentary.