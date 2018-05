ABC 2018 Upfronts Update

For the fall 2018-2019 season, ABC announced several new drama and comedy titles. Entertainment One’s The Rookie, which stars Nathan Fillion, will debut at the start of the season, as well as family comedies The Kids Are Alright and Single Parents, and dramedy A Million Little Things, which tells the story of a group of friends who feel stuck after the death of a friend. Midseason dramas picked up include Grand Hotel, Whiskey Cavalier, The Fix, and Schooled.