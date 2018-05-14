NBC 2018 Upfronts Update

NBC announced its schedule for the fall 2018-2019 season. Highlights from brand-new drama series are Bellevue-inspired medical drama New Amsterdam, which centers on the charming Dr. Max Goodwin who wants to dismantle the hospital’s bureaucracy; and Manifest, which follows a group of passengers who land safely five years in the future. Mid-season drama series include The Village, The InBetween, and The Enemy Within. On the comedy side, the new series picked up are Abby’s (for midseason), about the shenanigans in a San Diego bar, and I Feel Bad, about the perfect mom who is still trying to figure life out.