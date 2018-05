FilmRise To Deliver ‘Life in the Doghouse’ In Fall 2018

FilmRise will theatrically release Life in the Doghouse through Gathr Films’ Theatrical On Demand this fall. The feature-length documentary shares the story of Danny Robertshaw and Ron Danta who have been operating a rescue and adoption dog service from their home. Directed by Ron Davis, the film will premiere at the Humane Society of the United States’ Animal Care Expo on May 15 in Kansas City, Missouri.