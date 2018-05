Escapade Media Signs Bender Media As LATAM Rep

Bender Media Services signed an agency agreement with Australia-based Escapade Media to represent Escapade’s titles across Latin America. Escapade Media develops wide-ranging content from drama, children’s, lifestyle and factual programming. Anthony Mrsnik, director of Escapade, commented, “It’s superb to be working in partnership with someone as skilled and experienced as Susan Bender. Escapade knows that Susan and Bender Media Services will perfectly match her buyer’s requirements to Escapade’s titles, and also help build strong creative relationships to Escapade’s content partners.”