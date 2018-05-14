All3media Int’l Sells ‘Hidden’ To Denmark, Netherlands

All3media International secured several international sales for the crime drama Hidden. The eight-part series was previously picked up by DR for Denmark, KRO for the Netherlands. New European sales include Dizale for France, NRK for Norway, and YLEISRADIO OY-TV1 for Finland. In the Asia Pacific region, Rialto Channel for Sky, New Zealand. In North America, Acorn TV acquired the VoD, DVD, and download rights for the series in the U.S. and Canada. Originally produced by Severn Screen for S4C and BBC Wales, Hidden follows a detective chief inspector named Cadi John whose return to her childhood home is interrupted by the murder of a local woman.