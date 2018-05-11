With company headquarters in Miami, Universal Cinergia operates and maintains 33 recording studios in 5 cities — São Paulo, Miami, Mexico, Paris, and Barcelona. Its state-of-the-art studios are housed in a 10,000-square-foot facility. Fully equipped to handle any project, and ready to comply with a variety of specs and workflows, the company has demonstrated expertise in delivering projects in Portuguese, Spanish, English, French, Castilian, as well other languages, through partner studios in Europe and Asia.
