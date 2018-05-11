L.A. Screenings: Telefilms Presents ‘Adrift’

Telefilms arrives in Los Angeles with dramatic titles, such as Adrift(pictured), which tells the story of a young couple at sea when they are caught by a disastrous hurricane, leaving them with a broken ship and without food. Drama Hereditary takes place when the matriarch of the Graham family passes away and her family finds out terrifying secrets about their ancestry. Set in a not-so-distant future Los Angeles, a character named Nurse runs Hotel Artemis where the city’s criminals and assassins to take refuge. A disgraced LAPD detective must solve The Happytime Murders when the puppet cast of a beloved ’80s children’s TV show is killed off one by one. In Mile 22, an elite American intelligence officer is on a mission is to smuggle a police officer holding sensitive information out of the country. InterContinental, Suite 1516