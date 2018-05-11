L.A. Screenings: Record TV Plots ‘Apocalypse’

Brazil’s Record TV brings Apocalypse (Apocalipsis). Four university students meet in 1980s New York and set off a chain of events that then takes place across three generations (pictured). Set in Belaventura, an unlikely romance develops between Pietra, a plebe, and Enrico, a rich heir with great familial expectations. Asher, Zach, and Joanne have been close friends since childhood in The Rich and Lazarus (El Rico y Lázaro). Their relationship turns rocky when both men fall in love with Joanne. Joshua, the newly appointed leader of the Hebrews, leads his people to The Promised Land (La Tierra Prometida). The Slave Mother (La Esclava Madre) focuses on the terrible story of the light-skinned slave obsessively pursued by Mr. Leoncio. InterContinental, Suite 1005