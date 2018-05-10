L.A. Screenings: ‘Todos lo saben’ At Ledafilms

Ledafilms is in Los Angeles with feature films and animated favorites. In Todos lo saben (Everybody Knows), Laura takes a trip to her hometown outside Madrid, where unexpected events bring secrets to light (pictured). Luis and the Aliens tells the story of when Luis is surprised by three goofy aliens who crash land on his doorstep. A close attachment develops between Mia and the White Lion that is soon under threat when Mia learns of her father’s plans. In thriller I Still See You, a cataclysmic event has disintegrated the barrier between the living and the dead, filling the world with ghost-like essences called “Remnants.” Rex is The Queen’s Corgi who winds up in the dog home and learns what it takes to be a true top dog. InterContinental, Suite 721