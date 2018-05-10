L.A. Screenings: Lionsgate Brings The “Warriors of Liberty City’

Lionsgate Entertainment is featuring a variety of programming helmed by the documentary series Wrong Man (pictured), which focuses on investigators who search for new evidence in court cases to expose the limitations of the criminal justice system. In America To Me, students and teachers negotiate racial and educational inequities in one of Chicago’s most progressive public schools. Ordinary vehicles are converted into extraordinary battle machines and tested for Carnage in three giant arenas. Warriors of Liberty City is a documentary series about the youth football program Liberty City Warriors, founded by “Uncle Luke” from 2 Live Crew. A group of young adults living in Music City chase their dreams of success, fame and romance, while faced with difficult choices every step of the way. InterContinental, Suite 433