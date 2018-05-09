L.A. Screenings: Inter Medya Finds ‘The Perfect Couple’

Turkey’s Inter Medya has an entertaining mix of television series. Cukur, one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Istanbul, is ruled by the Koçova family in drama series The Pit (pictured). In reality dating format The Perfect Couple, men and women compete in order to score a limited number of room keys to a Caribbean villa. Broken Wings follows siblings Zeynep, Emre, Cemre, and Aysun who are left alone and impoverished after their father’s death. In Mrs. Fazilet & Her Daughters, Mrs. Fazilet brings her youngest daughter to many of the wealthy families in the region in the hopes of becoming rich. In order to win in game show Money Monster, contestants must correctly count the money that they have managed to grab. InterContinental, Suite 1221