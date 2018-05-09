L.A. Screenings: Global Agency’s ‘Grand Family’

Global Agency heads to Los Angeles with dramas and game show formats. When Sureyya meets Faruk in Evermore, the two instantly fall for each other. The only problem is that Faruk’s mother has her own plans for her son’s love life. Grand Family tells the story of a secret service agent Nevzat is on a mission to take down Ünal, the leader of a weapon-smuggling network. What began as a disastrous happenstance for Neriman, Defne, and Omer, turns into opportunity of Love For Rent. In dramedy Bitter Sweet, Nazli must work an extra job as the home cook for a fussy businessman in order to pay for her home as well as her culinary schooling. Each episode of game show Keep It Or Lose It (pictured) features contestants who select items of varying value and must answer correctly in order to keep their prizes. InterContinental, Suite 1521