L.A. Screenings: Fun Union Gets Animated With ‘BabyRiki’

Fun Union carries entertaining and educational animation content for preschoolers and young kids. ChiChi, Rosy, and Wally engage preschoolers in BabyRiki (pictured) to help develop physical and cognitive skills, like practicing exercise routines and learning colors. KikoRiki showcases the unique adventures of Krash and Chiko as they teach children about creativity, self-acceptance, and cooperation. The cast of KikoRiki is all grown up in PinCode with new educational activities about molecular biology and the Earth’s magnetic field.