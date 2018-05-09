Entertainment One leads its roster with comedic drama The Rookie, in which John Nolan moves from his small town to L.A. in pursuit of his dream of being a cop, becoming the oldest rookie in the LAPD. The Detail follows three female homicide detectives of differing ranks, and shows how their personal and professional lives collide. Joanna is a ruthless big city attorney whose return to her hometown for a mysterious case unveils more than the evidence she expected in Burden of Truth. Set in the 1970s crime world, Caught centers on escaped convict David Slaney who enlists a corrupt cop to help him hunt down Slaney’s drug king ex-partner. Comedy series Let’s Get Physical finds slacker Joe Force making a somewhat reluctant comeback to the fitness industry and the cutthroat world of competitive aerobics.
