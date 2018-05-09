L.A. Screenings: eOne Bolsters ‘The Rookie’

Entertainment One leads its roster with comedic drama The Rookie, in which John Nolan moves from his small town to L.A. in pursuit of his dream of being a cop, becoming the oldest rookie in the LAPD. The Detail follows three female homicide detectives of differing ranks, and shows how their personal and professional lives collide. Joanna is a ruthless big city attorney whose return to her hometown for a mysterious case unveils more than the evidence she expected in Burden of Truth. Set in the 1970s crime world, Caught centers on escaped convict David Slaney who enlists a corrupt cop to help him hunt down Slaney’s drug king ex-partner. Comedy series Let’s Get Physical finds slacker Joe Force making a somewhat reluctant comeback to the fitness industry and the cutthroat world of competitive aerobics.