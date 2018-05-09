L.A. Screenings: Dick Clark Presents ‘Best FIFA Football Awards’

Headquartered in Santa Monica, Dick Clark Productions produces and distributes a range of factual entertainment, non-scripted comedy, and live-event programming. Hosted by Idris Elba, The Best FIFA Football Awards 2018 (pictured) gathers the best players and managers to celebrate highlights of the 2017-2018 season. With over 16 musical performances, The 46th Annual 2018 American Music Awards honors the most influential and iconic artists. The Football Show offers exclusive access to the personal lives of elite players, showing what they do when off the field. Each episode of Fail Army compiles hilarious blooper videos and epic fail videos. In Unknown Champions, people with shocking talents compete in activities that range from computer hacking to wingsuit flying.