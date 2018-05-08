L.A. Screenings: Armoza Presents ‘The Four’

Armoza Formats heads to the L.A. Screenings with The Four in tow. Each episode features new contestants who will try to steal a spot from those finalists. In The Surprise Teacher, celebrities surprise classrooms of high school students. Two contestants pitch their pet peeves and daily annoyances. Whichever one makes the stronger case will enter the Rage Room. Comedy series Sunday League (pictured) follows inexperienced football coach Selma Norris who is in over her head when she takes on a poorly organized team. In Eclipse, bereaved mother Anne-Sophie abandons her husband.