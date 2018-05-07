Up The Ladder: CTIFMF

The Cape Town International Film Market and Festival appointed Elias Ribiero as its new market director. Under his own production company Urucu Media, Ribiero has produced several shorts and feature films. In his role for the festival, he will build upon his 13 years of experience in international co-productions, financing, and content distribution. Ribiero commented, “I am thrilled to spend the next few months talking to people both locally and internationally to seek guidance and get feedback in order to develop a market that truly meets the needs of the African film industry.”