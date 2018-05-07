Fox Orders ‘The Resident’ For Second Season

Fox renewed the medical drama The Resident for a second season. Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, the series goes behind the scenes to reveal what takes place behind closed doors at a hospital where an idealistic young doctor is mentored by a senior resident. The series’ executive producers include Todd Harthan, Amy Holden Jones, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua, David Boorstein, Oly Obst, and Phillip Noyce. Michael Thorn, president of Entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Company, remarked, “Amy, Todd and all the producers on The Resident set out to create a medical show that viewers haven’t seen before – to peel back the curtain and reveal the truth of what happens, both good and bad, behind the scenes at hospitals across the country. Clearly, they’ve succeeded.” The penultimate episode of season one airs tonight on Fox.