Armoza Sends ‘Catch’ To The U.K.

Armoza Formats licensed the local rights of its game show Catch to the U.K.-based production company Shinawil. Catch places contestants on a touch-screen LED floor that reacts to when each contestant takes a step. The game puts contestants through three rounds of trivia and physical challenges. Shinawil CEO Larry Bass stated, “We are fans of Catch as an exciting cutting-edge show that could entertain British viewers, bringing both entertainment, skill and suspense to a great game show format.”