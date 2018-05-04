Kew Media Secures Int’l Sales Rights To Eight Films

Kew Media closed deals for the international sales rights to eight new feature films. The films include the drama Who We Are Now, the coming-of-age romance The Song of Sway Lake, the dramedy Bernard And Huey, the horror film The Devil’s Doorway, the sports comedy Gloves Off (pictured), the thriller The Dark Mile, the supernatural horror film Capture, and the horror thriller Habit. Jonathan Ford, EVP of Sales, Distribution commented, “A sellers’ dream is when levels of quality and quantity are equally high, and that’s the position we’re fortunate to be in as we embark on the upcoming market in Cannes where we are proud of being able to introduce and offer such a diverse slate of high quality films for global audiences.