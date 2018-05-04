Hemisphere Media Buys Majority Stake In Snap TV

Hemisphere Media Group acquired a 75 percent share in Snap TV, making it a majority stakeholder in the Latin American distributor. As part of the purchase, Hemisphere Media signed a co-production joint venture agreement with MarVista Entertainment to co-produce original content. Snap TV is an independent distributor to broadcast, pay TV, and OTT platforms in Latin America. Hemisphere CEO and president, Alan J. Sokol (pictured), stated, “Content distribution is an important strategic asset, and we are confident that our resources and combined expertise will accelerate Snap’s growth and position it as the leading independent distributor of Hispanic content.”