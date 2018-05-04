DISCOP Abidjan’s Next Gen Agenda Focuses On Francophone Africa

DISCOP Abidjan will take place from May 28-30, 2018. Running concurrent with the three-day market is the Next Gen Program, which will serve as a knowledge-transfer and pitching program with three tracks: DISCOPRO, DISCOMICS, DISCORE. Each track will highlight creative and business trends that will affect French-speaking Africa’s film and TV content production and distribution sectors. DISCOPRO will focus on focus on development and funding potential for digital and gaming content. DISCOMICS will explore the surge of animation, comic books, and eSports across Africa. DISCORE will spotlight the growing original music produced in Africa as its used in TV series.