A&E’s ‘Cults and Extreme Belief’ Looks At NXIVM

A&E focuses on the controversial group NXIVM in the series premiere of A&E Investigates’ Cults and Extreme Belief. Hosted by Elizabeth Vargas, the first episode examines the recent arrest of NXIVM’s leader on charges of sex trafficking. Former members of the group provide insightful testimony. The series begins with a two-night premiere beginning May 28, 2018. The Intellectual Property produced Cults and Extreme Belief for A&E Network. Other organizations that will be looked at in future episodes include Twelve Tribes, Sanctuary Church, the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and The Family, among others.