RIDE TV Launches On Comcast Xfinity X1

Ride Television Network (RIDE TV) will be available as a SVOD service on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 platform, expected to launch this summer. Xfinity X1 customers will have access to RIDE TV’s equine sports and lifestyle content. RIDE TV’s SVP of Distribution and Sponsorship Sales, Peter Clifford, commented, “With RIDE TV coming to X1, millions of equine enthusiasts across the country will now be able to access our original and exclusive content.”