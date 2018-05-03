Global Agency Delivers ‘Blind Taste’ To Nova TV

Global Agency‘s cooking format Blind Taste debuts on Nova TV on May 5, 2018. Hosted by David de Jorge, the Spanish-language adaptation will have a weekly broadcast under the local title El sabor es ciego. The format has been previously licensed to Star TV in Greece, TV3 in Sweden, K1 in Ukraine, Friday TV in Russia, and Kanalturk in Turkey. Global Agency CEO Izzet Pinto commented, “The format has always been one of the top selling brands in our catalogue. Its unique approach in grading the dishes blindfolded makes the show fun and exciting.”