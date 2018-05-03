AB Int’l Sells ‘Babylon Berlin’ To Canal+

AB International Distribution, part of the Mediawan group, sold the television rights of Babylon Berlin to Canal+. Based on Volker Kutscher’s best-selling novels, the series follows inspector Gereon Rath as he discovers the cabarets, local mafia, and the city corruption of 1929 Berlin. “We are thrilled with the trust granted by the Canal+ group, which will bring to Babylon Berlin the visibility and recognition this program deserves,” said Valérie Vleeschhouwer, Groupe AB’s deputy chief executive officer.