Zodiak Kids Inks Broadcast Deals For ‘Horrid Henry’

Banijay Group’s Zodiak Kids secured several broadcast and SVOD deals for the animated series Horrid Henry, produced by Novel Entertainment. Turner Broadcasting Asia renewed the first four seasons for Asia Pacific, while Netflix ordered the first 52 episodes for Australia, France, India, New Zealand, and North America. TG4 Ireland acquired seasons three and four and Media Corp Singapore picked up season four. Additionally, ERT Greece renewed season one and Pop Slovenia committed to seasons one through three. In the U.K., the entirety of Horrid Henry is available on iTunes.