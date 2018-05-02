SPORTELSummit Welcomes ‘The Elite’

SPORTELSummit is inviting leaders of the sports marketing and media industry to a two-day conference and networking event. SPORTELSummit, with this year’s theme of “Only For the Elite,” will take place from May 15-16, 2018 in Miami Beach. The opening keynote comes from Victor Cui, CEO of One Championship. Other notable events include a keynote conversation with Oscar De La Hoya, and panels such as “The Revolution in Watching Sports” and “The Squeeze on Rights Holders Below the Top Tier.”