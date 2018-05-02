NBCUniversal’s hayu Launches In Canada

NBCUniversal International expanded the territorial reach of its subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service, hayu. While currently available in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark, hayu will launch in Canada in 2018. The hayu service will be available direct-to-consumer on several devices, featuring reality content such as Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Real Housewives, and Million Dollar Listing, among others. Hendrick McDermott, SVP of Branded On-Demand at NBCUniversal, stated, “Given that reality content is hugely popular in Canada, we are pleased to be readying hayu – an SVOD product with a proven track record – specifically curating the service for Canadian fans of the genre.”