European Project And Talent Forum Selects Co-Pro Pitching Winner

Series Mania‘s European Project and Talent Forum selected the winner of its Co-Pro Pitching Sessions, which featured 16 projects. The Swedish submission We Got This! won the Series Mania Project Award. Schiaffino Musarra, a writer on the project from Jarowskij, was presented a check of €50,000 to finance the project’s development. The jury that selected We Got This! included Christophe Riandee, Piv Bernth, Damien Couvreur, Nacho Manubens, and Anne Mensah.