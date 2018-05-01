History Signs Hyundai As ‘History of Football’ Global Sponsor

History agreed to a cross-platform partnership with Hyundai Motor Company that finds Hyundai as global sponsor of the 14-day television event, History of Football: The Greatest Story Ever Played. The partnership allows Hyundai to showcase its long-running association with FIFA and FIFA Men’s World Cup. History of Football will broadcast in over 160 territories, including Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom, as well as countries across Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. History channels around the world will air global and local content, from documentary series to short-form specials.