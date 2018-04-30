A+E’s ‘Scars of Nanking’ Wins Daytime Emmy

A+E Network‘s international co-production with Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation, Scars of Nanking, received the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Cinematography. The one-hour docu-drama that focuses on the Nanking Massacre during World War II premiered on December 13, 2017, on History in the U.S., History Asia and on Jiangsu Satellite TV in China. Edward Sabin, executive managing director of A+E Networks International, commented, “We congratulate our partners at Jiangsu on the out-of-the-box success of Scars of Nanking, which marks an historic milestone for A+E Networks as the company’s first co-production in China.”