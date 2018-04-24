DLT Entertainment Acquires Vera

U.K. production and distribution company DLT Entertainment acquired Vera Productions. As part of the acquisition, DLT has added 300 hours of Vera’s programming to its library. In acquiring Vera’s programming, DLT expands its slate with a significant amount of factual and current affairs content. Vera will continue to operate separately under the DLT banner. Vera’s managing director, Geoff Atkinson, and his team members, development producer Fred Atkinson and Production head Carrie Fletcher, will retain their positions.