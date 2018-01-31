Up The Ladder: BTI Studios

BTI Studios appointed Michel Barreau as vice president of Dubbing. Prior to joining BTI, Barreau served as an international dubbing consultant, working on several major releases, including Star Wars and Ice Age. Barreau will be based out of the office in Los Angeles, where the company has also opened an expanded facility that includes custom-built dubbing studios for dubbing, voiceover, video description, QC and mixing. Barreau will oversee U.S. dubbing operations and contribute to the company’s global dubbing strategy.