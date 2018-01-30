Berlinale Introduces Generation 2018 Juries

The Berlin International Film Festival introduced the Generation 14plus and Kplus juries. For the Generation 14plus category, the international jury, which consists of Felipe Braganca, Mark Rogers, and Verena von Stackelberg, will award the Grand Prix for the Best Film and the Special Prize for the Best Short Film. For the Generation Kplus category, the jury will be made up of Amanda Duthie, Sanna Lenken, and Carla Simón. In addition, the festival announced the titles of the Cross Section screenings for Berlinale visitors under 18. The three films are Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, Katharina Mueckstein’s L’Animale, and Claire Simon’s Premières solitudes.