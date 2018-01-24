MK-Distribution Sells ‘Spirit of the Place’ To RAI 3

Ukraine-based MK-Distribution closed 2017 with several deals and completed a new project. The company sold The Spirit of the Place, a non-dialogue program that showcases the various landscapes from countries around the world, to Italy’s RAI 3. Germany’s RTVD acquired a package from MK-Distribution’s catalog that includes Cult Collection, Simple&Delicious and Paintings of the World, among others. Russia’s 1TVCH bought a recently completed edutainment series titled Materials for Life.