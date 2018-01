Up The Ladder: Banijay Group

Stefano Torrisi has been appointed to executive vice president of Magnolia, a Banijay Group company. Torrisi currently serves as executive vice president of Banijay Spain, where he oversees the business’ content and commercial development. In his expanded role, Torrisi will take on the same responsibilities for local operations in Italy. He will take the lead after Leonardo Pasquinelli’s departure as CEO of Magnolia.