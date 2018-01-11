NATPE Miami: Telefilms

Telefilms comes to Miami from Argentina with a host of dramatic titles that cover kidnappings, robberies, and military operations. All The Money In The World (pictured) is the dramatic account of the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III and his mother's plea to his billionaire grandfather to pay the hefty ransom. The crime saga Den of Thieves pits an elite unit of the L.A. County Sheriff's department against the state's most notorious bank robbery crew. In The Florida Project, six-year-old Moonee adventures with her ragtag playmates on a stretch of highway just outside of Disney World. The Foreigner is an action-thriller that tells the story of a London businessman whose daughter was murdered during an act of terrorism. 12 Strong follows the first Special Forces team that was deployed to Afghanistan following 9/11.