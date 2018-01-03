PBS Distribution Releases ‘Great Performances: Havana Time Machine’

PBS Distribution released Great Performances: Havana Time Machine, available now on DVD. The music documentary follows The Mavericks bandleader Raul Malo as he visits iconic locales and has musical encounters with Eliades Ochoa of Buena Vista Social Club, and Cuban singer Ivette Cepeda, among others. In addition, PBS Distribution released Nature: The Cheetah Children, available on DVD since December 26, 2017. The documentary follows a cheetah mother rearing her offspring on the African plains.