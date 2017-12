Sabbatical’s ‘The Best of the Best’ Airs On Canal 22

Sabbatical Entertainment secured the broadcast of its year-end special, The Best of the Best 2017, on Canal 22 in Los Angeles for December 29. The special will air again on December 31 live from Times Square in New York City. The Best of the Best is a format created, produced and distributed by Sabbatical Entertainment. The special features the most memorable moments, romances, and celebrities of the year.